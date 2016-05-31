Bringing The World Home To You

A New Translation Of The Bible Is Available

Published May 31, 2016 at 7:51 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with a revelation about the book of Revelations, the big finish to the Bible. In fact, the whole Bible has now been translated into emojis, you know, the smiley faces thumbs-up, lightning bolts and other symbols people use in text messages. The Guardian reports the book starts with that famous sentence from Genesis. In the beginning God created the heavens and the earth. God is a smiley face with a halo. Hard to say, though, if it's a man or a woman. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
