Teen Proves Art Is In The 'Eye' Of The Beholder

Published May 27, 2016 at 7:36 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Visitors to San Francisco's Museum of Modern Art encountered an unexpected masterpiece this week - a pair of glasses on the floor. Not impressed by some of the art, teenager TJ Khayatan had a hypothesis. People will like anything if it's in an art gallery. So he set the glasses on the wooden floor, walked away and within seconds, people surrounded the new exhibit, taking photos, pondering from a distance. TJ tried other items, but none of them caused quite such a spectacle. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
