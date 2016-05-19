Bringing The World Home To You

Postal Workers In Finland Offer Lawn Mowing Service

Published May 19, 2016 at 7:18 AM EDT

MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Mary Louise Kelly. Spare a moment to consider the plight of postal workers in Finland. With so many people emailing and texting, mail carriers there found themselves with time on their hands. So they're offering a new service mowing lawns. You provide the lawn mower. They show up and mow. Monthly service starts at 75 bucks, goes up if you have a big yard. That way when you open your mailbox, you have at least one bill waiting. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
