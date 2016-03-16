Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Texas Congressman Declares Magic A 'National Treasure'

Published March 16, 2016 at 6:32 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. No doubt, those on the campaign trail would like the power to pull rabbits out of hats. Now, Texas congressman Pete Sessions has introduced a resolution in support of magic. It begins - magic is an art form with unique power to impact the lives of all people and goes on to declare magic a national treasure. It's a designation that magically would give professional magicians in his district a better shot at government grants. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition