Anti-Graffiti Squad Mistakenly Cleans Up Legitimate Art

Published February 29, 2016 at 7:23 AM EST

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Renee Montagne. The ancient French city of Reims has a soaring cathedral and lots of elegant old buildings, plus an aggressive anti-graffiti squad to protect them. And when the squad spotted a wall newly decorated with the painting of a street kid, it scrubbed it clean, tout suite. Turned out, the graffiti was art commissioned by the city from one of France's best-known graffiti artists. The artist will be back. And this time, the anti-graffiti squad will be notified. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition