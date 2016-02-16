Bringing The World Home To You

British Man Escapes Jail Time But Not Embarassment

Published February 16, 2016 at 6:33 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Green with the story of a man who escaped jail time but not embarrassment. In Britain, Joshua Hughes got caught trying to grow marijuana. Gazette Live reports that his lawyer took an interest approach, arguing that Hughes was so bad at growing pot, the plants never produced anything. And the judge agreed, saying, quote, "this was an incompetent grow from start to finish." Hughes walked with a suspended sentence and community service. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

