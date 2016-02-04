Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Italian Dairy Cooperative Guarantees Bonds With Cheese

Published February 4, 2016 at 7:48 AM EST

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Imagine breaking into Fort Knox and, instead of gold, finding giant wheels of Parmesan cheese. That's the sort of value a dairy cooperative in Italy gave its gourmet cheese wheels when they used the cheese to back 6 million euros worth of bonds. The co-op hatched the plan after finding it hard to come by a bank loan to help it expand to the U.S. Investors expect a 5 percent return on the Parmesan bonds, the real white gold. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition