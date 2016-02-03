British Village Under Attack By Swans

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. A village in Britain is under attack by swans. A pair of the large and elegant birds are attacking gardens, cars and people, including children. According to Metro U.K., some residents are scared to go outside. And since swans have enjoyed royal protection for over 800 years, there's not a lot locals can do. Still, villagers have taken up arms, fending off the swans with hoses and water pistols.