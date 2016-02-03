Bringing The World Home To You

British Village Under Attack By Swans

Published February 3, 2016 at 6:58 AM EST

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. A village in Britain is under attack by swans. A pair of the large and elegant birds are attacking gardens, cars and people, including children. According to Metro U.K., some residents are scared to go outside. And since swans have enjoyed royal protection for over 800 years, there's not a lot locals can do. Still, villagers have taken up arms, fending off the swans with hoses and water pistols. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

