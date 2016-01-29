Bringing The World Home To You

Pickpockets' Pants Tip Police Off To Their Motives

Published January 29, 2016 at 7:03 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep. This was the first clue for British police seeking a pickpocket. They saw two men at a concert crowd in Birmingham with their pants taped closed at the ankles. Police concluded they were dropping stolen items down their pants. A search of one man revealed 38 mobile phones. Obviously, this scheme would never have worked. Even if police hadn't spotted them, he would have been sure to accidentally butt dial half of England. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition