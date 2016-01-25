Bringing The World Home To You

Former Defense Secretary Tries His Hand At App Development

Published January 25, 2016 at 7:17 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with news of Donald Rumsfeld, Renaissance man. The former secretary of defense is considered an unintentional poet. A writer once made a book of poems out of his press conference quotes, like the one about known knowns. Now he's an app developer. His game is based on a card game Winston Churchill once played. The Wall Street Journal asked the 83-year-old if this work helps keep his mind sharp, and Rumsfeld replied that that was not a known known. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition