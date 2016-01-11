Bringing The World Home To You

Tom Brady's Movie Underwear Up For Action

Published January 11, 2016 at 6:56 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene. You ready for this? You could be the proud owner of Tom Brady's underwear. The New England Patriots quarterback tried his hand at acting in 2015 with a cameo in the movie "Ted 2." Brady is rudely awakened by Ted, that talking teddy bear, and he tosses him over his balcony. Well, you can now bid on the white boxer shorts and T-shirt Brady was wearing. Bidding at goldinauctions.com begins at 2500 bucks. Oh, and the underwear does come with a certificate of authenticity. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition