Canadian Cat Cafe Closes Temporarily

Published January 6, 2016 at 7:23 AM EST

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. A cat cafe in Vancouver no sooner opened its doors than it had to close them because of a shortage of cats. As its note to customers puts it - due to the overwhelming success of adoptions in our first few weeks, we have run out of cats. Catfe said they were unable to get new kitties in this week because of bad weather. There are still plenty of cats our there in need of a home, and it says it will be soon open for business again. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

