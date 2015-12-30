Detroit Zoo Welcomes FedEx Delivery Of Penguins

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. The Detroit Zoo got a gift this holiday season - 20 penguins shipped via FedEx. The colony of penguins was sent from San Diego's SeaWorld in plastic crates - amazingly without any sedatives. They just chilled out on the ice, big blocks set in their crates - kind of economy-plus for penguins. Their flight was a bit long - 13 hours - due to a layover in Memphis, FedEx's home base. This is MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.