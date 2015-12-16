'The Force Awakens' Star Wars Toys Flying Off The Shelves
While Force Friday was months ago, toys continue to fly off the shelves for “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” which comes out this week. More than 70 companies are profiting from their Star Wars toy sales and business is good.
Here & Now‘s Eric Westervelt speaks with Juli Lennett, toy analyst for the NPD Group about merchandise sales surrounding the film.
Guest
- Juli Lennett, toy analyst for the NPD Group.
