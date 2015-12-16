Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

'The Force Awakens' Star Wars Toys Flying Off The Shelves

Published December 16, 2015 at 1:46 PM EST
Chicago kicked off midnight madness with "Force Friday" on September 4, celebrating the launch of merchandise for “Star Wars: The Force Awakens," at the Michigan Ave Disney Store in Chicago. (Barry Brecheisen/Invision for Disney Consumer Products/AP Images)
Chicago kicked off midnight madness with "Force Friday" on September 4, celebrating the launch of merchandise for “Star Wars: The Force Awakens," at the Michigan Ave Disney Store in Chicago. (Barry Brecheisen/Invision for Disney Consumer Products/AP Images)

While Force Friday was months ago, toys continue to fly off the shelves for “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” which comes out this week. More than 70 companies are profiting from their Star Wars toy sales and business is good.

Here & Now‘s Eric Westervelt speaks with Juli Lennett, toy analyst for the NPD Group about merchandise sales surrounding the film.

Guest

  • Juli Lennett, toy analyst for the NPD Group.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.