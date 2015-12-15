Bringing The World Home To You

Tasmanian Devils Return To Los Angeles Zoo

Published December 15, 2015 at 6:52 AM EST

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Renee Montagne. Tasmanian devils are back in LA. After 20 years without a devil, the LA Zoo has welcomed a pair of the marsupials. Generations of American children met Tasmanian devils through "Looney Tunes," where Taz was a ferocious, whirling beast. The real ones do bear their sharp teeth to achieve a devilish look. In fact, they are endangered and joined the LA Zoo in part to generate support for the creatures. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition