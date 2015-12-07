Bringing The World Home To You

Rookie Linebacker Stephone Anthony Earns Spot In NFL Record Book

Published December 7, 2015 at 6:18 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with congratulations to Stephone Anthony, a rookie for the New Orleans Saints. He accomplished something nobody in pro football has ever done. A new rule says if you block the kick for an extra point after a touchdown you can try to run it all the way back the other way for two points. What are the odds of that? Whatever they are, Anthony beat them. He caught the blocked kick on one bounce. He ran 82 yards, and he scored, although the Saints still lost to Carolina. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition