Opposition Stuns Socialists In Venezuela Election

An opposition coalition won an overwhelming victory in Venezuela’s legislative election yesterday. The coalition handed the leftist movement founded by the late Hugo Chavez its worst ever defeat since 1999. Economic issues dominated the campaign, including chronic food shortages of staples such as milk, rice, coffee and corn flour.

Cynthia Arnson, director of the Latin American Program at the Wilson International Center for Scholars, speaks with Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson about what the election means for Venezuela going forward.

Guest

Cynthia Arnson, director of the Latin American Program at the Wilson International Center for Scholars. She tweets @CindyArnson.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.