'12 Days Of Christmas' Gifts Up 0.6 Percent From Last Year

Good morning. I'm Linda Wertheimer reporting a spike in the price of partridges in pear trees. According to PNC's wealth management's annual price index of the 12 days of Christmas, if one's true love bought everything mentioned in the carol - the turtle doves, the French hens - it would cost over $34,000. That's up six-tenths of a percent from last year. PNC mainly says that's due to the rising popularity of partridges. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.