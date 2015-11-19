New TV Drama 'The Art Of More' Gets Raves
Pilot episodes often fall flat, but many TV critics are praising the new drama “The Art of More.” The show, which streams for free on Crackle.com, centers around a slimy group of wealthy art collectors and thieves who are driven by their individual ambitions and desires. NPR TV critic Eric Deggans joinsHere & Now’s Indira Lakshmanan to explain why critics are so pleased with this show.
Guest
- Eric Deggans, NPR TV critic. He tweets @Deggans.
