Rolls-Royce Recalls 1 Car Over Airbag Issue

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with news of one more recall of a defective car, and we really do mean one more. Millions of cars have been recalled in recent years, of course, by companies from Toyota to Volkswagen. And now even Rolls-Royce has issued a recall. The Financial Times says a Rolls-Royce Ghost was found to have an airbag problem. So safety officials issued a recall notice for exactly one vehicle out of the 4,000 or so Rolls-Royce sold last year. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.