DJ Session: 'Music That's Shaken Not Stirred'

Published November 12, 2015 at 1:40 PM EST
One of Darrell Brogdon's picks for this week's DJ Session is "Purple Panther" by the jazz band Nutty, pictured here. (Nutty/Facebook)
One of Darrell Brogdon's picks for this week's DJ Session is "Purple Panther" by the jazz band Nutty, pictured here. (Nutty/Facebook)

Voodoo, goth, exotica and tiki music are all styles thatDarrell Brogdon plays on his show “Retro Cocktail Hour” on Kansas Public Radio. Brogdon describes the music on the show as “shaken not stirred.” He joins Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson for week’s DJ Session.


Note: We have a Spotify playlist and an Apple Music playlist for our weekly DJ Sessions.

Songs In This Segment

The Voodoo Organist, “Bombay Beach Bondage Boogaloo”

[Youtube]

Robert Drasnin, “Hulabalu”

The Tikiyaki Orchestra, “Idol Worship”

[Youtube]

Nutty, “Purple Panther”

[Youtube]

Mr. Ho’s Orchestrotica Quartet, “Would You Like Bongos with That Fugue?”

[Youtube]

Guest

  • Darrell Brogdon, host of “Retro Cocktail Hour” out of Kansas Public Radio. He tweets @kprbrogdon.

