Governors Bet On World Series Win

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. The governors of New York and Missouri are betting on their teams in the World Series. Andrew Cuomo says he'd wear a Kansas City Royals jersey if his team loses. Missouri's Jay Nixon would wear a Mets jersey. Impressive, but nothing like Congressman Adam Schiff, who, earlier in the playoffs, promised to sing a Mets song if his Dodgers lost, which they did.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "MEET THE METS")

ADAM SCHIFF: (Singing) Meet the Mets. Meet the Mets.

INSKEEP: The congressman showed his enthusiasm on the floor of the House.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "MEET THE METS")

SCHIFF: (Singing) Time of your life.

