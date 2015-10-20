Bringing The World Home To You

NFL Network: Video Of Naked Players Was A Mistake

Published October 20, 2015 at 5:19 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. The NFL Network says it's sorry. After the Bengals beat the Bills on Sunday, a reporter was conducting an on-camera interview. The locker room camera showed players in the background stepping out of the shower. Such things happen when you're broadcasting. An audio version happened to me. I was in New Orleans talking on this program, but sadly, we'd set up the microphone beside a doorway that a sick man was using to exit a bar. You are listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

