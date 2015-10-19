Bringing The World Home To You

Donald Trump And Jeb Bush Debate 9/11. Who's Right?

Published October 19, 2015 at 1:52 PM EDT
At left, Donald Trump is pictured on May 16, 2015 in Des Moines, Iowa. (Scott Olson/Getty Images) At right, Jeb Bush is pictured in Miami on Jan. 26, 2012. (Wilfredo Lee/AP)
At left, Donald Trump is pictured on May 16, 2015 in Des Moines, Iowa. (Scott Olson/Getty Images) At right, Jeb Bush is pictured in Miami on Jan. 26, 2012. (Wilfredo Lee/AP)

Donald Trump continues to place some blame on former president George W. Bush for failing to prevent the September 11 terrorist attacks in 2001. He says his tough immigration policy proposals could have prevented 9/11. In response, former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush continues to defend his brother’s decisions before and after the event.

The issue is now consuming the Republican presidential primary debate. But the underlying questions remain: How much did the U.S. know before the 9/11 attacks occurred and could the attacks have been prevented under a different administration?

Former Congressman Lee Hamilton, who was vice chairman of the 9/11 Commission discusses this with Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson.

Guest

  • Lee Hamilton, Democrat who represented Indiana’s 9th congressional district in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1965 to 1999. He was also vice chair of the 9/11 Commission.

