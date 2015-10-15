Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Territorial Owl Swoops Down On Joggers

Published October 15, 2015 at 6:56 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. It's like the old movie, "The Birds," except that instead of many attacking birds, there's one. An owl is attacking runners on a trail in Bethesda, Md. The trail is near Washington favored by super-fit residents in the nation's capital. At least three were attacked and scratched by the owl. Rather than hunt the attacker, officials have posted a warning sign. Officials explain owls are territorial. And who's to say the area does not belong to the bird. You are listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition