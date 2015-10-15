Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Picture Shows Gunslinger Billy The Kid Playing Croquet

Published October 15, 2015 at 7:07 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Picture Billy the Kid, the gunslinger, who, legend had it, killed 21 men. Now picture him playing croquet with his gang. A newly-authenticated tintype shows Billy outside a cabin holding his mallet during a casual pickup game. Only the second photograph of the Kid ever found, it's now appraised at $5 million, which means the tintype purchased for $2 at a thrift store was really a steal. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition