A Family Road Trip, From Argentina To Philadelphia

Published September 28, 2015 at 6:25 AM EDT

Talk about a family road trip that seemed endless.

A family of 6 from Argentina spent a half-year driving through 13 countries in a VW bus so they could reach Philadelphia and see Pope Francis.

The family kept a blog documenting their journey. And it turns out the pope was following along and asked to meet them on Sunday.

The pontiff praised the family for the way they "live life with joy."

But did add, with a smile, "You are crazy."

