Prediction

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

PETER GROSZ: The first Facebook post to get that dislike treatment will be whatever your mom posts.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Adam Burke.

ADAM BURKE: The introduction of a meh (ph) button, an animated waving hand where you can express complete indifference to half the crap on Facebook.

SAGAL: And Amy Dickinson

AMY DICKINSON: The dinner you just made in your Crock-Pot.

(LAUGHTER)

DICKINSON: What? That's my answer.

BILL KURTIS, BYLINE: Well, if any of those posts get disliked, we'll tell you about it on WAIT WAIT ...DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Adam Burke, Amy Dickinson and Peter Grosz. Thanks to all of you for listening. I'm Peter Sagal. We'll see you next week.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: This is NPR. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.