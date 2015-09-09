Bringing The World Home To You

Getting There Is Half The Fun

September 9, 2015

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne with stories about getting there. Two boys in Russia managed to tunnel out of their kindergarten. Their mission - to buy a Jaguar sports car. The school says the boys spent days digging into the sandbox and under the fence and almost made it to the dealership before being spotted.

In America, Matthew Ahn's race from train to train earned him the world speed record for hitting every subway station in New York in just under 22 hours. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

