Police In Peru Treat Lost Penguin To Dinner

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Police in one Peruvian town finally have their man - or, well, their penguin. The bird apparently fell from a truck, then led police on a wild, waddling chase yesterday. Police gave the bird the name Pingui. There's online video of Pingui evading capture - or, more accurately, staring up sort of lovingly, giving officers a look of don't hurt me. They didn't. They brought Pingui to the station and prepared a meal of fish. Never has there been a better dressed prisoner. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.