Fresh Air Weekend: Larry Wilmore; 'Best Of Enemies'; Lily Tomlin

Published August 22, 2015 at 9:03 AM EDT
Larry Wilmore is the host of The Nightly Show, a satirical news show that airs on Comedy Central.
Fresh Air Weekendhighlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

With Its 100th Episode, Larry Wilmore's 'Nightly Show' Has Found Its Voice:The self-deprecating host of Comedy Central's The Nightly Showsays it took a few months to get comfortable in his new role. "People are holding your feet to the fire immediately," he says.

Documentary Revisits The 'Dazzling' Polemics Of The Buckley-Vidal Debates:Best of Enemieschronicles the 1968 debates between conservative editor William F. Buckley and liberal novelist Gore Vidal. Critic John Powers weighs in on the legacy of their verbal crossfire.

Lily Tomlin At 75: The Actress Discusses Great Roles, Old Cars And Coming Out:The star of the film Grandma and the Netflix series Grace and Frankie married her partner of 42 years, Jane Wagner, in 2013. Tomlin discusses her work and her decision to be open about her sexuality.

