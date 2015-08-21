Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

In Rome, Reported Mafia Don Has Lavish Funeral

Published August 21, 2015 at 7:28 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene with news from the old country. A lavish funeral was thrown in Rome yesterday for a purported mob boss. It included an antique horse-drawn carriage, rose petals dropped from a helicopter, a banner at the church that read, you conquered Rome, now you'll conquer paradise. And, yes, music blared from "The Godfather." Imagine, government officials were angry that this was the message sent just as 60 alleged Mafia members had their trial dates set. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition