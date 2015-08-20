Truffle Shuffle Gets On 'Goonies' House Owners' Last Nerve

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene.

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "THE GOONIES")

COREY FELDMAN: (As Mouth) First, you got to do the truffle shuffle.

JEFF COHEN: (As Chunk) Come on.

FELDMAN: (As Mouth) Do it.

The truffle shuffle, seen from the classic '80s film, "The Goonies," the character Chunk is told he can't come inside his friend's house unless he does this absurd dance. Well, now the Oregon house used in the movie is closed to everyone. The owners covered it with a blue tarp, saying she's tired of getting hundreds of visitors a day. Goonies may never say die. Your plans to see this house just might have to. It's MORNING EDITION.