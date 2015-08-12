Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Nik Wallenda Completes Historic Tightrope Walk In Wisconsin

Published August 12, 2015 at 7:55 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. We're walking a tightrope this morning - true or not, nothing like what Nik Wallenda did. He's the daredevil who walked across Niagara Falls and the Grand Canyon. Now he has taken on the Wisconsin State Fair. Sounds tame, until you consider the nearly 1,600 feet of wire strung 10 stories high. It was Wallenda's longest tightrope walk ever. And another challenge already has him fired up. He told a local Fox News Channel that he hopes to one day walk over an active volcano. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition