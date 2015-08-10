Bringing The World Home To You

Guardian's Crossword Comment Section Is A Virtual Community

Published August 10, 2015 at 7:59 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Often people go on newspaper websites to comment on stories they didn't like. But the crossword puzzle comment section in the British newspaper The Guardian is different. It's become a virtual community, mostly elderly men chatting daily about their grandchildren, boats, weekend trips. Hi, Mel, have a good lunch. Weather still cool and variable. Hi, Monty, lunch was good. Made beef minced with garlic and red wine pies and sweet potato mash. If only they'd tell me the answer to 21 across. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition