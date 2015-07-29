Bringing The World Home To You

Las Vegas Mob Museum To Open FIFA Exhibit

Published July 29, 2015 at 7:26 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Renee Montagne. It's been joked that soccer's world governing body FIFA is a kind of Mafia. Now that some executives have actually been arrested for racketeering and money laundering, The Mob Museum in Las Vegas is making it official. FIFA goes on trial - I mean, exhibit in a show titled "When The Beautiful Game Turns Ugly." There, FIFA head Sepp Blatter and his accused cohorts are displayed alongside Lucky Luciano and Bugsy Siegel. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

