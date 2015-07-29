Bringing The World Home To You

Deford To Hollywood: Ban Boxing Movies

By Frank Deford
Published July 29, 2015 at 4:58 AM EDT
Actor Jake Gyllenhaal stars in <em>Southpaw</em>, a new movie about a junior middleweight boxing champion who faces adversity.
Actor Jake Gyllenhaal stars in Southpaw, a new movie about a junior middleweight boxing champion who faces adversity.

Some people wanna ban boxing. I just wanna ban boxing movies.

You get the feeling sometimes that Hollywood still thinks Joe Louis is heavyweight champion and boxing is still top-tier popular? Yes, there's yet another boxing movie out, this one entitled Southpaw.

Oh, please, please. Making boxing movies when boxing is so passé would be like if Hollywood kept making showbiz movies about vaudeville.

Click the audio above to hear Frank Deford's take on movies about boxing.

Frank Deford
Frank Deford died on Sunday, May 28, at his home in Florida.
See stories by Frank Deford