Lessons Learned A Day After The NYSE Shutdown

Published July 9, 2015 at 1:33 PM EDT
Traders wait for trading to resume on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) after trading was halted due to a "technical glitch" on July 8, 2015 in New York City. Trading was to resume in the afternoon. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
Officials at the New York Stock Exchange say a nearly four-hour halt in trading yesterday was the result of a technical problem. But most investors didn’t really feel the impact of the shutdown. The NYSE is now just one of many exchanges to choose from.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with NPR senior business editor Marilyn Geewax about the glitch and its effects.

