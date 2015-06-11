Older Taco Bell Employees Try To Connect With Millennials

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Renee Montagne. Taco Bell has a younger demographic than most fast food franchises, which means constantly trying to figure out what those kids are saying - and what better way than to tap its own millennials? Every week, younger workers provide a new millennial word, though some are lost in translation. Taco Bell's CEO told a group of investors recently about being on cleek, or on point. It's actually on fleek. If that sounds fleek, it's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.