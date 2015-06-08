Bringing The World Home To You

Video Game Hall Of Fame Inducts First Class

Published June 8, 2015 at 6:54 AM EDT

ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Ari Shapiro with the latest entries into the Hall of Fame - not rock 'n' roll or baseball. This is the inaugural class of the World Video Game Hall of Fame. It includes legends such as "Pong," "Super Mario Bros." and - recognize this song? - "Tetris." Some superstars got snubbed such as "Zelda" and "Pokemon." "Angry Birds" was also passed over, which could explain why those birds are so - well, you know. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

