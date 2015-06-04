Bringing The World Home To You

Wal-Mart Workers Complain Stores Are Too Cold

Published June 4, 2015 at 7:40 AM EDT

ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Ari Shapiro. Wal-Mart is trying to change its cold corporate image, literally. Workers complain of freezing on the job. Yesterday, Wal-Mart executives told thousands of employees that the stores will be warmer. Workers also complained that they are bombarded by a constant assault from Celine Dion and Justin Bieber songs over the in-store soundtrack. Now a human DJ will pick the music, and that's good news for shoppers, too. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

