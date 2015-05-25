Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Italian Bakery Confuses Birthday Cake Order

Published May 25, 2015 at 7:01 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Renee Montagne. A little girl in Italy was celebrating her ninth birthday and she wanted a My Little Pony cake. When her parents ordered it from a pastry shop there in Sicily, they were misheard. Instead of a bright, pink pony with a flowing blue mane, Evelina got a bouffant-haired singer in a glittery jacket - Little Tony. The Elvis doppelganger was a singer in the 1960s, and little Evelina had never heard of him. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition