Buffalo Fans Cheer Sabres 4-Game Losing Streak

Published March 27, 2015 at 7:25 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. The Buffalo Sabres didn't have much of a home ice advantage last night. Many Sabres fans were hoping they'd lose to the Arizona Coyotes. The two hockey teams are battling for the title of worst in the league, and the loser would get better odds of landing a top draft pick. It was a close game, but when Arizona scored in overtime, the crowd in Buffalo cheered. That gave Buffalo a four-game losing streak - for Sabre fans, a win-win. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition