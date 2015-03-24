Bringing The World Home To You

Subscriber May Have Put An End To 'Wall Street Journal' Thefts

Published March 24, 2015 at 7:33 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Somebody was stealing Richard Nagler's morning copy of the Wall Street Journal off-and-on for a decade. And Nagler was pretty fed up. So he posted a note to the thief - how about a deal? If you return the paper by 10 a.m. with no coffee stains, you can continue to borrow it. If you take the paper tomorrow, you are opting in. I guess the thief wasn't interested in the deal. Nagler told the news site Berkeleyside that he has gotten his paper every day since the note went up. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

