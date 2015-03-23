Bringing The World Home To You

Wisconsin Men's Basketball Team Tests NCAA Stenographer

Published March 23, 2015 at 7:11 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. The March Madness basketball tournament is known for big upsets and now a few big words. This weekend, Wisconsin's Nigel Hayes peppered a press conference with soliloquy, cattywampus and xylophone. Turns out, he and some teammates were fascinated with the woman who transcribes their press conferences. The players made friends with her and tested her with a few hard words. The transcripts were perfect. And Wisconsin is on to the Sweet 16. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition