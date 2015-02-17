Bringing The World Home To You

Oscar Mayer Wienermobile Damaged In Pennsylvania Crash

Published February 17, 2015 at 7:51 AM EST

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Renee Montagne. Over the weekend, one of Oscar Mayer's famous Wienermobiles hit a patch of ice in Pennsylvania. The mobile bun was battered, and pennlive.com readers were inspired. One commented, I relish the occasional story like this. Another quipped, things took a turn for the worscht. Plus, I never sausage a mess. And this, David, what do you get when you crash the Wienermobile into a snowbank?

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

I guess a chili dog.

MONTAGNE: Yes, it's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

