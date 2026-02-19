C.B. Claiborne, Duke's first Black basketball player. Plus, Mama Dip's daughter on new 'Southern Roots' cookbook.

0:01:00

A conversation with C.B. Claiborne, Duke’s first Black basketball player

College basketball is so big in the Triangle region, the young players often become household names. But the names of those who came before can be forgotten, especially when race is at play.

Leoneda Inge talks to Claudius “C.B.” Claiborne, the first Black basketball player at Duke. The documentary short film about Claiborne’s pivotal history at Duke is called "C.B.: Power to the Player."

Claudius “C.B.” Claiborne, PhD, first Black basketball player at Duke

author photo by Anna Routh Barzin

0:33:00

‘Southern Roots: Recipes and Stories from Mama Dip’s Daughter’

The famous Chapel Hill eatery Mama Dip’s Kitchen closed last year. But those fabulous flavors live on in a new cookbook by Mama Dip’s youngest child, Spring Council.

Spring takes what she learned from her mom, updated the recipes with some new twists, and created a cookbook that’s part recipe, part memoir and part Council family history.

Spring Council, author of Southern Roots: Recipes and Stories from Mama Dip’s Daughter