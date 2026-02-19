Bringing The World Home To You

The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

C.B. Claiborne, Duke's first Black basketball player. Plus, Mama Dip's daughter on new 'Southern Roots' cookbook.

By Leoneda Inge,
Rachel McCarthy
Published February 19, 2026 at 12:11 PM EST
C.B. Claiborne, Duke’s first Black basketball player

0:01:00

A conversation with C.B. Claiborne, Duke’s first Black basketball player

College basketball is so big in the Triangle region, the young players often become household names. But the names of those who came before can be forgotten, especially when race is at play.

Leoneda Inge talks to Claudius “C.B.” Claiborne, the first Black basketball player at Duke. The documentary short film about Claiborne’s pivotal history at Duke is called "C.B.: Power to the Player."

Claudius “C.B.” Claiborne, PhD, first Black basketball player at Duke

author photo by Anna Routh Barzin

0:33:00

‘Southern Roots: Recipes and Stories from Mama Dip’s Daughter’

The famous Chapel Hill eatery Mama Dip’s Kitchen closed last year. But those fabulous flavors live on in a new cookbook by Mama Dip’s youngest child, Spring Council.

Spring takes what she learned from her mom, updated the recipes with some new twists, and created a cookbook that’s part recipe, part memoir and part Council family history.

Spring Council, author of Southern Roots: Recipes and Stories from Mama Dip’s Daughter

Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
Rachel McCarthy
Rachel McCarthy is a producer for "Due South." She previously worked at WUNC as a producer for "The Story with Dick Gordon." More recently, Rachel was podcast managing editor at Capitol Broadcasting Company where she developed narrative series and edited a daily podcast. She also worked at "The Double Shift" podcast as supervising producer. Rachel learned about audio storytelling at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies. Prior to working in audio journalism, she was a research assistant at the Aspen Institute in Washington, DC.
