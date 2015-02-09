Mayor Of London Visits Snowy Boston

London Mayor Boris Johnson is like many big city mayors. He likes to promote the city he leads. Johnson is visiting the United States this week and he arrived at his first stop, Boston, during the latest blizzard.

It’s a trade mission that will also include a stop in New York City, but it’s also a bit about politics, as Johnson tries to raise his already high profile by meeting with Hillary Clinton.

Johnson is considered to be a potential British prime minister. Here & Now’s Alex Ashlock caught up with the mayor yesterday and has this report.

Reporter

Alex Ashlock, producer, director and reporter for Here & Now. He tweets @aashlock.

