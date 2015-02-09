Bringing The World Home To You

Mayor Of London Visits Snowy Boston

Published February 9, 2015 at 1:40 PM EST
London Mayor Boris Johnson is pictured in London on January 11, 2015. (Niklas Halle'n/AFP/Getty Images)
London Mayor Boris Johnson is pictured in London on January 11, 2015. (Niklas Halle'n/AFP/Getty Images)

London Mayor Boris Johnson is like many big city mayors. He likes to promote the city he leads. Johnson is visiting the United States this week and he arrived at his first stop, Boston, during the latest blizzard.

It’s a trade mission that will also include a stop in New York City, but it’s also a bit about politics, as Johnson tries to raise his already high profile by meeting with Hillary Clinton.

Johnson is considered to be a potential British prime minister. Here & Now’s Alex Ashlock caught up with the mayor yesterday and has this report.

Reporter

