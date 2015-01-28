Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Mayor Gets Worked Up As Storm Headed Toward New York City

Published January 28, 2015 at 7:32 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Here's a sign of how we've progressed - Super Bowl ticket prices. When the first Super Bowl was played in 1967, the cheapest ticket was $6. For decades, cheap seats were under 100. But no longer must we tolerate tickets that most people can afford. The cheapest tickets for Sunday's game are $800 at face value. On the resale market, the actual value for those cheap seats that used to be $6 is 4,000. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition