Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Man Who Didn't Want His Name In A News Story, Is Now A Story

Published January 7, 2015 at 6:50 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with congratulations to Kirby Delauter, who got his name in the paper. Mr. Delauter is an official in Frederick County, Maryland. He says the local paper is biased and must not use his name without permission. Thanks to the First Amendment, the paper did, publishing an editorial headline - "Kirby Delauter, Kirby Delauter, Kirby Delauter." Look at the 13 paragraphs of that editorial, and you notice the first letters of each spell Kirby Delauter. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition